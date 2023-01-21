Punjab vigilance nabs police inspector red-handed accepting 7 lakh bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday nabbed a police inspector Baljit Singh red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹7 lakh.

The accused inspector Baljit Singh (No 111/BR Tarn Taran), posted in traffic police Tarn Taran has been arrested on the complaint of Sharnjit Singh Jimmi, a resident of Model Town, Kharar, SAS Nagar district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above-said police official was demanding a bribe of ₹10 lakh in lieu of getting an exemption for his father and mother from appearances in a court case. He further informed that the accused police official asked to provide the bribe money in two instalments of ₹7 lakh and ₹3 lakh.

After verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap, and the accused police official was caught red-handed while taking bribe money of ₹7 lakh as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused SI at VB police station, flying squad-1, Punjab at SAS Nagar, and further investigation was under progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}