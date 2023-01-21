Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab vigilance nabs police inspector red-handed accepting 7 lakh bribe

Published on Jan 21, 2023 08:41 PM IST

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Saturday nabbed a police inspector Baljit Singh red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹7 lakh.

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accused inspector Baljit Singh (No 111/BR Tarn Taran), posted in traffic police Tarn Taran has been arrested on the complaint of Sharnjit Singh Jimmi, a resident of Model Town, Kharar, SAS Nagar district.

The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above-said police official was demanding a bribe of 10 lakh in lieu of getting an exemption for his father and mother from appearances in a court case. He further informed that the accused police official asked to provide the bribe money in two instalments of 7 lakh and 3 lakh.

After verifying this complaint, a VB team laid a trap, and the accused police official was caught red-handed while taking bribe money of 7 lakh as a first instalment in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused SI at VB police station, flying squad-1, Punjab at SAS Nagar, and further investigation was under progress.

