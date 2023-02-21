Punjab vigilance nabs revenue patwari in 1.11-cr embezzlement case

A revenue patwari has been arrested by Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) for allegedly committing embezzlement of ₹1.11 crore during acquisition of land in connivance with two persons in Ferozepur. The investigation pertains to a vigilance inquiry related to acquisition of land measuring 46 kanals for the Border Security Forces (BSF) to set up a border out post at New Mohammadi Wala near Palla Megha village in Ferozepur, between 2002 to 2012.

“Balkar Singh, then Patwari, (who was dismissed from service as kanungo in August 2019) in connivance with other two accused Billu Singh of Palla Megha, Ferozepur district and Amritbir Singh of Aasal Uttar village, Tarn Taran district had misappropriated ₹1,11,08,236 in the said case,” said VB.

“Balkar had distorted the revenue records and entered names of the co-accused as owners of the said land. Subsequently, he released two cheques of compensation amounting to ₹ 55,54,118 each on the basis of forged record to both the co-accused on November 7,2012,” added VB. “In addition to this, the accused patwari had acquired private land measuring 16 kanals and 16 marlas instead of adjoining government land in order to provide financial benefit to the other accused,” VB added.

“On the basis of this enquiry a case under Section 218, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of Indian Penal Code and 13(1)(a), 13(2) of prevention of corruption act at VB police station Ferozepur was registered. Further investigation in this regard was under progress and the other accused would be arrested soon as the teams have already been formed, he added.