Punjab vigilance raids house of former chief of Ludhiana Improvement Trust

The economic offences wing of the Punjab vigilance bureau raided the residence of Raman Balasubramanian, a former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman, on Wednesday.

Balasubramanian, who is also a senior Congress leader, and five others were booked by the Punjab vigilance bureau on July 28 for corruption in the sale of plots in Ludhiana.

The bureau said that during investigation in another bribery case of July 14 this year, it was found that Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials adopted corrupt practices in the allotment of several plots.

These plots were under the local displaced persons category and other schemes of the trust, but were allotted to unauthorised persons after taking bribe, it said.

Balasubramanian had filed an anticipatory bail plea in a local court following which the vigilance bureau was directed to give a seven-day notice to the former official before taking any action.