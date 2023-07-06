Punjab Wakf Board orders third-party audit of charitable hospital in Malerkotla

In a bid to bring transparency into the working of government-aided healthcare and educational institutions, Punjab Wakf Board has ordered a third-party audit of Hazrat Halima Maternity and General Hospital, Malerkotla. Administrator of the Punjab Wakf Board said that the audit would be conducted by an independent audit firm after reports regarding irregularities were received by the board (Representational Photo)

Administrator of the Punjab Wakf Board, MF Farooqi said that the audit would be conducted by an independent audit firm after reports regarding irregularities were received by the board. Notably, there was a surging demand by the beneficiaries to bring improvement in the working of this hospital as issues of financial irregularities were flagged by them. “Taking a serious note of these plaints, the Punjab Wakf Borad has decided to conduct a third-party audit of this hospital,” he said. He said that if any discrepancy was found in audit, stern action would be taken against the erring officials.

He said the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and the Punjab Wakf Board is working to ensure accountability. He said that the hospital was offering significant health services to people and more efforts would be made to further upgrade the infrastructure of this hospital so as to provide better healthcare services.