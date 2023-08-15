Punjab will be 'drug-free' by next Independence Day: CM Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said a blueprint is ready for dealing a severe blow to the menace of drugs in order to make Punjab a drug-free state by the next Independence Day.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the 77th Independence Day function, at Polo Ground, in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Mann was addressing a gathering after unfurling a national flag in a state-level function on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

The chief minister said Punjabis are born leaders and they cannot lag behind in any field but the need of the hour is to channelise their unbounded energy for which the state government is making concerted efforts.

The day is not far when due to these persistent efforts, the state will lead the country, Mann said, adding that once Punjab leads the nation, India will guide the world.

Every effort is being made by the state government in this regard and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause as a humble tribute to the national heroes, he said.

On the issue of drug menace in the state, Mann vowed to make Punjab a “drug-free” state by the next Independence Day.

He said the state government has prepared a blueprint against 'chitta' (synthetic drug) and it will be implemented with the pro-active support of the people.

“We are ready with a big plan and you will start seeing the results. I am getting calls from villagers who say that they are ready to support. Because an entire village knows who is selling (drugs),” said Mann without elaborating much about the blueprint.

“I assure you that before next August 15, we will be successful in washing away the stigma of 'chitta',” he said.

The chief minister said every village in Punjab has the footprint of one or another martyr who had sacrificed their lives for the country.

“Even today the youth of the state are valiantly safeguarding the borders of the country whether from the side of Pakistan, Bangladesh or China,” he said.

Mann, however, said some people are living in a “fool's paradise” when they try to teach us nationalism.

The Punjabis do not need NOC from these “pseudo nationalists”, he added

The state government is according top priority to health, education, employment and agriculture sectors for realising the dream of great freedom fighters, martyrs and national heroes, Mann said.

The dreams of martyrs have not been fulfilled even after the passing of more than 76 years of Independence, he said, adding that the entire country is indebted to these great heroes for which their dreams have to be realised.

Mann claimed that due to concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab is heading towards being a corruption-free state by adopting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

He said the state government is ensuring judicious utilisation of the funds from the state exchequer.

The previous governments always said that the state treasury is empty but his government is using every single penny for the well-being of the people, the chief minister claimed.

He further said efforts will be made to depoliticize the elections of village 'sarpanchs' (village heads).

Villages electing their sarpanchs unanimously will be given a number of grants for the development of the villages.

The motive is to ensure that no violence takes place in the panchayat elections and a congenial atmosphere is maintained in the villages, he added.

Mann also said those who live in palaces here had never been with the people and they had always sided with either Britishers or Congress and now with BJP whatever suited them.

These leaders had always given preference to their own vested interests over that of the state and its people, he said while apparently referring to former chief minister Amarinder Singh.