CM Bhagwant Mann to inaugurate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Aug 14, says Health minister

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh on Saturday informed that chief minister Bhagwant Mann will dedicate 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people on August 14.

“Following the success of Aam Aadmi Clinics, chief minister Bhagwant Mann will dedicate another 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people of the state on August 14, to mark the 76th Independence Day, taking the total number of operational clinics to 659,” he said.

Dr Singh said over 44 lakh patients have benefitted from these clinics, and over 20 lakh patients have undergone free tests.

Addressing a press conference here, the health minister said CM Mann had dedicated 75 AACs to the people of the state to mark the 75th Independence Day last year, and their numbers have now increased to 583 in the state.

“Out of these 583, 180 AACs are located in the urban areas while 403 are located in rural areas,” the minister said.

He informed that as many as 80 types of medicines and 38 diagnostics tests are available free of cost for the patients at these clinics.

More than 20 lakh free tests and medicines of approximately ₹30.25 crore have been provided to the patients during the last year, he added.

Recounting the other significant achievements in the health sector, the health minister said that the state government has appointed 300 house surgeons to strengthen the emergency services at district and sub-divisional hospitals, while, 200 Post PG students have been bonded by the department of medical research & education to serve as contractual medical officers with the state health department. This initiative is intended to ensure the availability of specialist services at secondary health facilities, he said.

He said that to overcome the shortage of specialist doctors at various district hospitals in the state, a total of 85 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) seats have been approved in the 14 districts.

Meanwhile, the health minister said that the state Government is all set to commence yet another initiative under which the health teams will check blood pressure, sugar, body mass index (BMI) and basic metabolic rate of all the 3 crore Punjabis for early detection of disease. Around 1 lakh people will be diagnosed under the pilot project, which will be started from Patiala, he said.