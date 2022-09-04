Punjab: Woman arrested for selling narcotics

Jalandhar police have arrested a woman for allegedly selling narcotics and recovered 335 injections 150 pills and 72 capsules from her house.

Deputy superintendent of police, Sarabjeet Rai stated that Adampur police, on a tip-off, raided a house in which a couple was allegedly selling narcotics. “During the raid, the couple fled away and police recovered 335 injections 150 pills, and 72 capsules from the house. The accused were identified as Satish Kumar and her wife Jaswinder Kaur. The police have arrested the woman Jaswinder Kaur while Satish Kumar is yet to be arrested”, he added.

DSP Rai stated that a case under sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS act has been registered at Police station Adampur against Satish Kumar and Jaswinder Kaur. Police are interrogating the accused about how they were getting these narcotics substance and to whom they were selling it, he said.