Punjab: Woman jumps into canal with two kids in Harike

A woman along with her son and daughter jumped into Rajasthan feeder canal at Harike Pattan on Wednesday morning. Only the daughter could be rescued by the fishermen working nearby, police said, adding that the woman was allegedly being harassed by her in-laws.

The deceased were identified as the residents of Bainkan village. The five-year-old boy’s body was found 7km away from the place where they jumped, while the girl, 8, was rescued.

They jumped around 11am. However, fishermen working nearby noticed them and saved the girl, but fast flowing waters took away others. The body of the woman has not been retrieved yet.

Before taking the extreme step, the woman had gone live on her social media account and accused her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of harassing her and forcing her to commit suicide.

Makhu police of Ferozepur district have registered an FIR against all of them on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman’s father.