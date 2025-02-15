Punjab: Woman travel agent booked for duping farmer of 27 lakh

A 27-year-old farmer from Batuha village in Sangrur district has accused a travel agent of duping him of ₹27.5 lakh under the pretence of securing a three-year work permit for England. Police have registered an FIR against the accused under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2013. (HT File)

Harwinder Singh, the complainant, said that he and his wife paid ₹27.5 lakh to Paramjit Kaur on recommendations from relatives who had previously used her services for sending their children abroad.

“Kaur assured us that we would receive our work permits within a specific time frame. However, after giving various excuses and demanding more time she has now left the country leaving us stranded after two years of delays and false promises,” Singh said, adding that 10 other individuals had also been cheated by the same agent.

According to Singh, Kaur has been using legal tactics to silence victims.

“Whoever complains against her, she files a case against them. I was unaware of the civil suit until summons arrived at my door. It seems like a tactic to intimidate those who try to expose her,” Singh said.

Singh had filed a police complaint in this case last year.

Police have registered an FIR against Kaur under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2013.

“The investigations are underway and efforts are being made to trace Kaur,” said a police officer.