Ludhiana: Punjab women clinch baseball championship

The Punjab Baseball Association organised the 36th Senior National Baseball Championship for men and women at Akal College Council Mastuana Sahib from November 23 to 27. As many as 22 men’s teams and 20 women’s teams from various states across India competed herein. Punjab women clinch 36th Senior National Baseball Championship. (HT PHOTO)

All matches adhered to a five-inning format. The closing ceremony, attended by Parminder Singh Dhindsa, ex-cabinet minister from Punjab, witnessed the presence of key figures such as Harish Kumar, general secretary of the Amateur Baseball Federation of India, Harbir Singh Gill, secretary of Punjab Baseball Association, Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president of Punjab Baseball Association, Jaswant Singh Khera, secretary of Akal College Council Mastuana Sahib, and Gurjant Singh, senior member of Akal College Council.

In the women’s section, Punjab triumphed over UP with a commanding score of 14-1, featuring notable contributions from Raman, Prabhjot, and Manveer, each scoring two runs.

In the second league match, Punjab secured a 10-0 victory against Chhattisgarh. Nishu, Manveer, Anjali, Parminder, Ramandeep, and Hira displayed stellar performances, each contributing two runs.

Advancing through the quarterfinals, Punjab maintained its dominance with another 10-0 victory, against Kerala. Prabhjot, Hira, Harwinder, Ramandeep, and Nishu shone, scoring two runs each. The semi-final match witnessed Punjab overcoming Odisha with a 10-2 score, with standout performances from Manvi, Ramandeep, Parminder, and Prabhjot, each scoring two runs.

In a closely contested final, Punjab secured victory against Maharashtra with a slender margin of 1-0, courtesy of a decisive run score by Parminder Kaur. The third-place match between Delhi and Oddisha was declared a joint third, as the match remained incomplete due to rain.