Punjab: Women, her aides booked for grabbing NRI’s property

An FIR has been registered against seven persons, including a woman, at Sudhar Police Station in Ludhiana for attempting to illegally grab the property of an elderly NRI identified as Nachattar Singh based on allegedly forged documents. The woman allegedly prepared fake documents to claim ownership of the property. (HT File)

The case traces back to August 20, when the woman filed a complaint of physical harassment against NRI. The NRI, however, was granted bail. Following this, his son Sandeep Singh Jagpal, residing in Mississauga, Canada, sent a mail to Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, requesting a case against those who were allegedly occupying the property.

The complainant stated that his father Nachattar Singh had entrusted the care of his house in Sudhar to the woman due to family connections. However, the woman allegedly prepared fake documents to claim ownership of the property.

After investigation, a case was registered at Sudhar Police Station against the woman, her aides, including Arvind Kumar Rai, Jai Krishna Sahni, Chandan Sahni - all residents of Bihar, Harjeet Singh and Balveer Singh, residents of Chowkimann, and Sukhdev Singh of Ludhiana.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh said that a hunt is on to the arrest of the accused.