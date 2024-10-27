Menu Explore
Punjab: Women, her aides booked for grabbing NRI’s property

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2024 06:36 AM IST

An FIR has been filed against seven people, including a woman, in Ludhiana for attempting to illegally seize property from NRI Nachattar Singh using forged documents.

The woman allegedly prepared fake documents to claim ownership of the property. (HT File)
The woman allegedly prepared fake documents to claim ownership of the property. (HT File)

The case traces back to August 20, when the woman filed a complaint of physical harassment against NRI. The NRI, however, was granted bail. Following this, his son Sandeep Singh Jagpal, residing in Mississauga, Canada, sent a mail to Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains, requesting a case against those who were allegedly occupying the property.

The complainant stated that his father Nachattar Singh had entrusted the care of his house in Sudhar to the woman due to family connections. However, the woman allegedly prepared fake documents to claim ownership of the property.

After investigation, a case was registered at Sudhar Police Station against the woman, her aides, including Arvind Kumar Rai, Jai Krishna Sahni, Chandan Sahni - all residents of Bihar, Harjeet Singh and Balveer Singh, residents of Chowkimann, and Sukhdev Singh of Ludhiana.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh said that a hunt is on to the arrest of the accused.

