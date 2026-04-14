Chandigarh, From overseeing high-impact anti-gangster operations to leading community-focused initiatives, women officers of the Punjab Police are not only dismantling criminal networks but also redefining leadership within the force. Punjab: Women police officers leading major operations against criminals

The increasing presence of women in leadership roles has positioned the Punjab Police among the country's most progressive law enforcement agencies. Women officers are currently supervising major operations such as 'Gangstran Te Vaar' and 'Operation Parhaar,' officials said on Tuesday.

These officers are not only safeguarding the state from crime but also inspiring a new generation of young women to pursue careers in law enforcement, officials noted.

At present, there are 79 women officers deployed in various positions, ranging from the role of special director general of police to deputy superintendent of police.

According to Punjab Police records, the forces consist of 4 SDGPs, one additional DGP, 2 inspector generals of police, 2 deputy IGs, 18 senior superintendents of police/ assistant IG, 23 superintendents of police, one assistant SP and 28 deputy SPs, according to an official release.

Out of the 79, as many as five officers are heading the field positions, which mandates their supervision and participation in various operations, including 'Gangstran te Vaar'. While these officers work diligently to combat crime, their families and team members take pride in their contributions, the statement said.

Joining the force with strong academic and training credentials, women officers have quickly established themselves as capable leaders across operational and administrative roles.

Faridkot SSP Pragya Jain emphasised that modern policing is defined by competence and coordination, not gender. She highlighted how women officers are contributing at every level of operations.

"I firmly believe policing is about competence, courage and commitment, not gender. In operations like 'Gangstran Te Vaar', women officers have demonstrated all three. Anti-gangster drives involving coordinated crackdowns show that modern policing is intelligence-driven and team-led," she said.

"Women officers lead from the front at the planning and execution stages. In a specific instance, during a late-night operation targeting a habitual offender network, our lady PCR team secured local intelligence from women in the locality, something male teams often struggle with. That input directly led to arrests the next morning," the SSP noted.

Detailing the operational challenges, Jain added, "We employ evidence-based questioning and maintain composure under psychological pressure, which leads to successful outcomes. Challenges include information asymmetry and time sensitivity. Modern policing demands diversity in leadership styles. By integrating women officers into operational roles, we reflect institutional maturity."

Stressing that policing ultimately revolves around service and accountability, Jain remarked that every officer in uniform shares the same responsibility, regardless of gender. "In Faridkot, I aim to cultivate a force where every officer has equal opportunities to lead, contribute, and make a tangible impact on the ground," she said.

Punjab Police's sustained crackdown under 'Gangstran Te Vaar' has yielded significant results. The force has conducted 59,015 raids on identified locations linked to gangster associates across the state and made 21,154 arrests since the launch of the campaign. Police teams have also arrested 888 proclaimed offenders during this time.

Inspector General of Police, Faridkot Range, Nilambari Jagdale, emphasised that the campaign is focused on dismantling criminal ecosystems at their roots. "With a firm resolve to eradicate gangsterism, drug trafficking and organised crime from the roots, teams have been carrying continuous targeted and stringent action across the state against gangsters, their associates, their relatives, anti-social elements, drug traffickers and organised criminal groups," she said.

Jagdale further asserted that leadership and courage are not defined by gender. "The female officers are excelling in coordination, and the Punjab Police is equipped with a talented pool of personnel. Victims and witnesses tend to trust female officers and feel comfortable sharing their problems. We have handled various cases under 'Operation Gangstran Te Vaar', and the challenges we face are always unique. We must stay one step ahead of the criminals."

"These days, gangsters also use modern technology; this is the area where we have improved our teams. A mix of female and male police forces gives a healthy sign of a progressive state. It is also encouraging for the youngsters, which is important for increasing community policing," she added.

SSP Khanna and Dr Darpan Ahluwalia highlighted the growing importance of community participation in strengthening policing outcomes.

"Gangstran te Vaar, Khanna Police is strengthening community participation as a core strategy. While often termed soft policing, this approach has shown a strong on-ground impact, especially in identified hotspots tackled jointly with the civil administration. Through 'Ghar Ghar Sampark Muhim', our teams are engaging directly with citizens while dressed in civilian clothes, going door to door, addressing grievances and gathering vital human intelligence," she said.

SSP Khanna emphasised that the fight against crime is a collective battle, one that cannot be won by the police alone, but with the active support of the people of Punjab.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.