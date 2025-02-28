Punjab women’s panel chief says live-in relationships like termites, destroy social fabric

Punjab state women commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill on Friday expressed concerns over the rising number of live-in relationships, likening it to “termites, destroying societal values”. Punjab state women commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill on Friday expressed concerns over the rising number of live-in relationships. (HT Photo)

Gill, who was in Patiala to chair the Lok Adalat at Police Lines, said, not only young men and women but also some married individuals are engaging in live-in relationships, which are “weakening the social fabric”.

She further said she would be writing to the state government, urging legal amendments in this regard.

The women’s commission chairperson also expressed concern over the growing family disputes and blamed the decreasing tolerance levels for it. This is the reason for an uptick in old age homes, another worrying social development, she said.

During the Lok Adalat, the chairperson heard approximately 35 cases and directed police officers to reinvestigate several of them.

Addressing grievances, she reiterated that the Punjab State Women’s Commission was committed to ensuring that every aggrieved woman would be given a fair hearing and timely justice. She said Lok Adalats are organised in various districts because many women find it difficult to reach the commission’s headquarters in Mohali.

Gill also said the commission maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards the use of derogatory language against women, and urged both public figures and common citizens to exercise restraint.

When asked about political pressure in case hearings, she said the commission operates independently and remains committed to transparent mediation and justice -- free from any external influence.

She also said the commission had handled approximately 2,500 cases, with a 70% disposal rate since she assumed the office in March 2024.