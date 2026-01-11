Punjab: 22 IPS officers get new postings; Ravjot posted as vigilance SSP

The Punjab Government on Saturday issued transfer and promotion orders for 22 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including three SSPs. Khanna SSP Jyoti Yadav, wife of education minister Harjot Singh Bains, has been transferred as the Bathinda SSP in place of Amneet Kondal, who after promotion is now DIG (Personnel), Punjab, at Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Tarn Taran SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal, who was reinstated on January 9 after being suspended by the Election Commission of India on November 8, has been deputed in the service of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

Similarly, Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh, who was also suspended, has been reinstated and posted as SSP Rupnagar, while Darpan Ahluwalia, previously posted as staff officer to the Punjab DGP, has been placed as SSP Khanna.

The order, issued by the department of home affairs on January 10, came into effect immediately on administrative grounds.

Naresh Kumar, previously special DGP, Human Rights, Punjab, has been transferred as special DGP, Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), Chandigarh.

Amardeep Singh Rai, formerly special DGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Punjab, has been reassigned as special DGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Punjab, with additional charge as special DGP, Public Grievances Division.

Kaustubh Sharma, who was IGP, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Punjab, has been promoted to the rank of ADGP in Human Rights.

Jagadale Nilambari Vijay, has been promoted to IGP, ANTF, Punjab, Mohali, with additional charge as IGP, Faridkot Range, where she was working as DIG before her promotion.

Sandeep Kumar Garg has been promoted as DIG Intelligence, Dhruv Dahiya and Gulneet Singh Khurana as DIG Counter Intelligence, and Akhil Chaudhary as DIG ANTF.

Gurpreeet Singh has been posted as DIG, CDO, Patiala; Rupinder Singh as additional CP, Ludhiana; Sarabjit Singh as DIG, Crime, Bureau of Investigation; Harpreet Singh Jaggi as DIG, EOW, Vigilance Bureau, and Rishabh Bhola as staff officer to DGP, Punjab.