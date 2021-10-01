Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab: AAP launches campaign to highlight pro-poor policies
chandigarh news

Punjab: AAP launches campaign to highlight pro-poor policies

As part of the campaign, Punjab AAP workers will make people aware about steps taken by Kejriwal government to uplift the poor in Delhi
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON OCT 01, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Punjab AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema announcing the campaign in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a state-level campaign dedicated to upliftment of the poor and disadvantaged sections of society. Punjab goes to the polls in another four months.

Under the campaign named “Babasaheb Ka Sapna Adhura, Kejriwal Karengey Pura”, party workers will go from door to door in every village and town in the state to inform people about steps taken by the Delhi government, led by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, to uplift the poor.

Harpal Singh Cheema, leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, made the announcement while addressing a press conference along with deputy leader of legislature party Saravjit Kaur Manuke and scheduled caste (SC) wing state president Lal Chand Kataruchak.

Cheema accused the successive Akali-BJP and Congress governments in Punjab for exploiting poor people belonging to SC and backward classes. “AAP has given equal opportunity to all sections of people. There is no place for discrimination in AAP like in other conventional parties in Punjab,” he said.

