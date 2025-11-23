Punjabi can be smooth, tender & deeply romantic: Bubbu Tir

A lively conversation at the Chandigarh LitFest on Saturday brought the spotlight back to the enduring relevance of the Punjabi language, both in poetry and in everyday life. The panel, featuring prominent Punjabi author Bubbu Tir, poet Abhishek Dhiman, and Ravee Pandher, was marked by humour, introspection, and sharp cultural insight as it explored how the language continues to evolve while carrying its deep emotional and historical weight. Punjabi author Bubbu Tir during the Chandigarh LitFest on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Abhishek Dhiman, a young poetic voice from Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh who performs stand-up poetry across India exclusively in Punjabi, shared his observations on the language’s modern perception. He noted that Punjabi is often stereotyped as aggressive, especially through its portrayal in popular music. Dhiman strongly emphasized its versatility, stating that Punjabi can be “smooth, tender and deeply romantic.” He asserted that modern poets have a responsibility to reclaim and showcase this softer, more emotional dimension of the language.

Punjabi in the digital age

The discussion naturally turned to how Punjabi literature and expression are adapting to digital spaces. The writers noted a significant shift in the language, tone, and style that strongly resonates with today’s youth. This new generation consumes poetry through platforms like Instagram Reels, live performances, and short-form visual storytelling. The panelists agreed that this digital revival has opened doors for experimentation while successfully keeping the language culturally rooted.

Bubbu Tir provided a pointed and humorous critique regarding the everyday erosion of Punjabi in urban households, specifically describing Chandigarh as a trilingual city. Drawing laughter from the audience, she remarked, “We speak to our peers in Punjabi, to our children in Hindi and to our dogs in English.” This served as a pointed comment on how the language fades at the most fundamental level, the home.

The conversation collectively underscored that for Punjabi to thrive, it must be nurtured not just in literature, but in daily living.