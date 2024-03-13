Punjabi classes in Pak Punjab’s schools a welcome move: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday welcomed the announcement made by newly elected Pakistan Punjab chief minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz regarding teaching of Punjabi in state schools. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (File)

In a statement issued here, Dhami said Punjabi is the mother tongue of Punjab people in India and Pakistan, which is very important to be taught to the new generation. He said for a community to succeed, it is important to promote their heritage, culture and mother tongue among their younger generation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The SGPC president said he came to know about the announcement through media that on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day on March 9 in Pakistan, Maryam Nawaz announced that Punjabi will be taught as a subject in the state schools.

He said in Punjab, Punjabi should be taught as a subject in schools from primary classes and the state government there should immediately implement the announcement made.

“The demand of teaching Punjabi has been going on for a long time in Pakistan Punjab and now the announcement made by Maryam Nawaz is commendable and should be implemented immediately,” he added.