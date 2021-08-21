Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjabi movie ‘Shooter’ banned in Haryana

The Haryana government has suspended exhibition of Punjabi movie ‘Shooter’ with immediate effect, till further orders and during such suspension, the film shall be deemed uncertified in State
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:12 AM IST
A poster of the Punjabi film. (Photo: Twitter)

The Haryana government has suspended exhibition of Punjabi movie ‘Shooter’ with immediate effect, till further orders and during such suspension, the film shall be deemed uncertified in State. An official spokesperson said violent content and depiction of dark world of crime in the movie is likely to have a harmful effect on the youth as they are vulnerable to “glorification of crime and violence”. “Screening of the film might promote gangster/gun culture and thus, will negatively influence impressionable minds of teenagers and youths,” the government spokesperson said in a release.

