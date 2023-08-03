‘Drug’ death: Punjabi singer, aide booked for culpable homicide in Ludhiana

Four days after the death of a 22-year-old Manewal village resident due to suspected drug overdose, the Machhiwara police on Thursday arrested a lesser known Punjabi Singer and her aide for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The accused in police custody in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, the accused are involved in drug peddling. They had sold drugs to the victim and his friends. The police have booked another at least five accused in connection with the case, but the police have concealed their names.

The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Kaur alias Pammi of Rahimabad Khurd village and Jagdish Singh alias Deesha of Lakhowal village. The woman is a singer and used to perform at religious programmes and village-level cultural events. Some of her songs were telecast on TV channels also.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Samrala Waryam Singh stated that the police have arrested the accused and her aide from her house.

He said that the accused had sold drugs to the Manewal village resident and his four friends on July 30. The youngsters had gone to a cemetery to inject drugs into their veins.

The victim was the first to inject drugs into his veins. As he fainted immediately after injecting the drug dose, his friend fled from the spot leaving him dead.

Further, the DSP said that later a group of women who came to the cemetery to collect dried branches of trees to cook food noticed the dead body and raised an alarm.

The police had lodged an FIR against unidentified accused under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC. The police started scanning the victim’s call details and traced the woman.

A hunt is on for the arrest of the victim’s friends.

The DSP said that the woman stated that he income decreased over time and she indulged in drug peddling to make some easy money.

Stole a goat to buy drugs

Police said the accused had stolen a goat from a farmer and sold it to a butcher for money. The money he earned by selling the goat was used to buy the drugs. The police had also rounded up the butcher for questioning.

Singer’s sister also arrested in murder case

According to DSP Waryam Singh, Pammi’s elder sister Beant Kaur is lodged in jail under drug peddling and murder charges. On July 23, 2022, the police had arrested Beant, her brother Sarwan Singh and aide Gurlal Singh in a murder of a 21-year-old Manpreet Singh alias Happy of Manewal village in Machhiwara.

The accused had confessed that they had administered overdose of drugs to the victim with intention to rob him of ₹5,000 he was carrying in his pocket. After his death, the accused had dumped the body in fields and fled.