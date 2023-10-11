Punjabi singer Moose Wala murder: Key accused admits to Mansa resident’s role

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi, who is a key accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, has admitted to the role of a Mansa resident, Harjinder Singh, in helping him flee the country.

Gangster Sachin Bishnoi (centre) being escorted out of a Mansa court after he was brought from Delhi to Punjab recently for questioning in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During interrogation, Sachin told the police that Harjinder Singh, alias Harry, who lives in Dubai at present, had arranged a fake passport for him on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Also read: Paddy procurement hit as commission agents, millers go on strike in Punjab

On September 29, around two months after Sachin was extradited to India from Baku, Azerbaijan, the Mansa police brought him on transit remand from Delhi. Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF) and the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder interrogated Sachin for 13 days. He remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

An SIT member said: “This is the first time Harry’s name has cropped up. He was part of the planning before the murder and got the fake passport delivered to Sachin Bishnoi in Delhi. He also provided mobile phone sim cards and funds to gangsters. It is being investigated if Harry was aware that he was becoming a part of Moose Wala’s murder plan. Sachin has made more disclosures but they need to be verified.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sachin is the nephew of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He had entered Azerbaijan on the forged passport last year and was detained by the authorities there. After losing a legal battle to avoid extradition to India, he was sent back and was in the custody of Delhi Police’s special cell. “As Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was imposed on him in Delhi, it took longer to get his custody,” a Mansa police official said.

Sachin is one of the four gangsters who allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill Moose Wala. To mislead the police, he told a news channel that he had shot Moose Wala “with his own hands” as an act of revenge. He had fled the country via Dubai days before Moose Wala’s murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT official said Sachin managed the logistics for the murder. “He arranged the SUV that tailed Moose Wala’s jeep before he was killed and he was in touch with gangster Goldy Brar.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON