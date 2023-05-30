Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula: Govt teacher booked for sexually assaulting minor student

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 30, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Panchkula police said the parents of the 13-year-old girl alleged that the teacher had been touching her inappropriately and even showed her obscene videos

Police have booked a Punjabi teacher at a government school here for sexually assaulting a Class 8 student on the school premises.

Police said the parents of the 13-year-old girl alleged that the teacher had been touching her inappropriately and even showed her obscene videos. The child narrated the matter to her family after counselling about “good touch and bad touch.”

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act against the teacher at the Raipur Rani police station. Further probe is underway to make an arrest.

