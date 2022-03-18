Punjabi University students clash over Arundhati Roy’s visit
A scuffle erupted between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-leaning student bodies over visit of Booker prize-winning novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy at Punjabi university on Thursday.
Both the groups come to blows outside Sunny Oberoi auditorium, where Roy was scheduled to deliver a special lecture.
The ABVP students started protest objecting to Roy’s visit and demanded varsity administration to stop seminar proceedings. The university security had to intervene to maintain law and order on the situation.
Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Roy said it is very important to end prevailing caste system in India in order to build constructive and progressive society.
“The discrimination on the basis of caste is still one of the biggest problems,” he said.
On farmers protest, the contribution of Punjabis in year long farmers protest has given hope that people are still determined to fight for their rights.
“The victory of farmers proved that any attack on democratic rights could be won with direct eye to eye peaceful battle,” Roy said.
-
Delhiwale: Colours of labour and love
There’s another tattoo which says ‘R.K.’. It happens to be the initials of a special person, Khajani says, smiling. “R.K. is a short form for Rajkumari.“
-
Delhi: Pocso accused held after brief exchange of fire
The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly raped a girl, aged 4-5 years, after kidnapping her from outside her home on March 9.
-
Delhi: Brother of IB man killed in riots gets job with state government
Last year, the Delhi government had provided the family with a one-time financial assistance of ₹1 crore.
-
₹5,000 aid for workers who lost income during building ban
Over 83,000 construction workers had not received the grant in November 2021 because they did not renew their registration.
-
Shutdown call over hijab ruling hits normal life in parts of Karnataka
The bandh evoked a bigger response in districts like Udupi and Dakshina Kannada but several localities in Shivamogga and Bengaluru where shops were predominantly owned by non-Muslims remained open as they did not support the bandh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics