chandigarh news

Punjabi University to set up centre to revive state’s ecology

The centre will have a component of rural entrepreneurship, which will be responsible for the eco-restoration of Malwa belt
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Vice-chancellor Prof Arvind said the centre aims at multi-institutional and multi-dimensional research so that required efforts can be made to preserve the ecosystem in Punjab. (HT File Photo)

The Punjabi University has decided to set up a centre for revival of ecology in the state at its campus in Patiala.

Vice-chancellor Prof Arvind made the announcement on World Environment Day on Saturday. He said the centre aims at multi-institutional and multi-dimensional research so that required efforts can be made to preserve the ecosystem in Punjab.

“The centre will have a component of rural entrepreneurship, which will be responsible for the eco-restoration of Punjab’s Malwa belt,” he said.

On the occasion, the department of zoology and environmental sciences organised a webinar on the theme “Ecosystem Restoration: Reimagine, Recreate and Restore”.

Prof Mewa Singh of the University of Mysore was the keynote speaker. He stressed on the importance of conservation in the Indian context, especially the management of forest and urban wildlife species.

Environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh talked about the role of coexistence, with all species being interdependent on each other. Punjab Pollution Control Board chairman SS Marwaha raised the alarm regarding the disposal of PPE kits during the Covid-19 outbreak.

