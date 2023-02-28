Punjabi varsity engineering student stabbed to death in campus fight

Patiala: An engineering student was stabbed to death during a fight between two groups at the Punjabi University here, police said on Monday.

(Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

According to a university release, Navjot Singh, 20, a third-year student of computer science engineering at the University College of Engineering, died after he allegedly received multiple stab injuries in the stomach. Another student received an injury on the head.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm when a scuffle broke out between some students of the engineering department during which Navjot was stabbed, said the release. Navjot, who hailed from Sangatpura village in Nabha, was first taken to the university health centre and then shifted to Government Rajindra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, it added. Hospital authorities said the boy had lost a lot of blood due to stab injuries in the stomach. The injured student is stable, said police.

Urban Estate police station in-charge Amritvir Singh said, “The accused have been identified and the FIR has been registered against them. Prima facie, the fight took place between the students of the engineering department. The investigation is on.” He said the student was a day scholar, adding that reason for the stabbing was not yet clear.

Law & order situation in state deteriorating: Preneet

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur said the incident clearly pointed to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Saddened & horrified to learn about the murder of young Navjot Singh at Punjabi University today. Instead of wasting all the time, money & resources on hollow publicity, someone from @PunjabGovtIndia (government of Punjab) needs to stand up & take responsibility for worsening law & order situation,” she tweeted.

