Punjab-origin student among two fined for breaching Covid regulations in Singapore

Singapore: Two Indian-origin students, including one from Punjab, were fined on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 safety measures at a raucous gathering attended by hundreds of people for the New Year’s Day celebration in Singapore.

Harjaz Singh and Verma Pulkit, who pleaded guilty in court, were part of a group of eight friends celebrating the latter’s birthday and usher in the New Year at Clarke Quay, where a large crowd had gathered for the countdown to January 1, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

Pulkit, 22, who was caught on camera spraying champagne at a large crowd while being without a mask, was fined Singapore dollars 3,000 (USD 2,200), while Singh, who was unmasked at the time, was fined Singapore dollars 2,000 (USD 1,467) for breaching COVID-19 regulations.

The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded on social media, is believed to have involved hundreds in a spontaneous countdown party in front of Riverside Point, the report said.

Videos online show a rowdy crowd cheering, singing and celebrating in what the authorities have branded a blatant flouting of COVID-19 safety management rules and a potential superspreader event.

Singh’s lawyer said the group had not planned to congregate with the large crowd and asked the judge for empathy, saying the Indian student lived alone.

“A lower fine of SGD 1,000 would be a more than sufficient lesson for this young man,” the lawyer said.

Taking the prosecution’s sentencing position, District Judge A Sangeetha said Singh and Verma made a choice to participate in the gathering.

“The COVID-19 measures are mandated to curb the spread of the virus. It is important that they are complied with so as to not negate collective efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Those found guilty of breaching COVID-19 regulations can be fined up to Singapore dollars 10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.