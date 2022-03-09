Punjab-origin student among two fined for breaching Covid regulations in Singapore
Singapore: Two Indian-origin students, including one from Punjab, were fined on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 safety measures at a raucous gathering attended by hundreds of people for the New Year’s Day celebration in Singapore.
Harjaz Singh and Verma Pulkit, who pleaded guilty in court, were part of a group of eight friends celebrating the latter’s birthday and usher in the New Year at Clarke Quay, where a large crowd had gathered for the countdown to January 1, The Straits Times newspaper reported.
Pulkit, 22, who was caught on camera spraying champagne at a large crowd while being without a mask, was fined Singapore dollars 3,000 (USD 2,200), while Singh, who was unmasked at the time, was fined Singapore dollars 2,000 (USD 1,467) for breaching COVID-19 regulations.
The incident, which was captured on video and uploaded on social media, is believed to have involved hundreds in a spontaneous countdown party in front of Riverside Point, the report said.
Videos online show a rowdy crowd cheering, singing and celebrating in what the authorities have branded a blatant flouting of COVID-19 safety management rules and a potential superspreader event.
Singh’s lawyer said the group had not planned to congregate with the large crowd and asked the judge for empathy, saying the Indian student lived alone.
“A lower fine of SGD 1,000 would be a more than sufficient lesson for this young man,” the lawyer said.
Taking the prosecution’s sentencing position, District Judge A Sangeetha said Singh and Verma made a choice to participate in the gathering.
“The COVID-19 measures are mandated to curb the spread of the virus. It is important that they are complied with so as to not negate collective efforts to slow down the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
Those found guilty of breaching COVID-19 regulations can be fined up to Singapore dollars 10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
-
Chernobyl power cut; Ukraine calls for ceasefire for repair: What we know
Chernobyl nuclear plant power outage: Emergency generators are supplying backup power to the plant but they have fuel for 48 hours and by that time the connection needs to be restored, Ukraine says.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
World Kidney Day: Diabetes can damage your kidneys; watch out for warning signs
There is a number of ways in which diabetes contribute to kidney damage from blood vessel becoming leaky, urine retention in bladder, to increase in bacteria growth. Sadly, there is no visible symptoms in case of early stages of diabetic kidney disease and only regular checkups can help detect any problem.
-
'I couldn't sleep the night I found about about Shane': Akram remembers Warne
Pakistan legend Wasim Akram paid a glorious tribute to Shane Warne following the Australia cricket icon's passing at the age of 52 on Friday.