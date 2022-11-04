Punjab’s air quality remains poor as stubble burning continues

The air quality index (AQI) of Punjab continued to remain poor as thick layer of smog has enveloped the state, triggering a political slugfest over the stubble burning issue.

Malwa is the worst-hit as stubble burning is going on unabated here. On Friday, satellites detected 2,437 active fire incidents in Punjab, whereas on the same day (November 4) in 2020, 4,908 active fire events were captured by the satellite. In 2021, there were 3,032 active fire events in the state.

With this, the total cases in the current kharif season have reached 26,583, while the number was 23,465 in 2021 till November 3. The number is less from 44,086 cases, which was recorded till November 4, 2020.

Of the 2,437 cases, a majority of stubble burning incidents were reported from the Malwa region. Sangrur recorded the highest farm fires for consecutive eight day as 471 cases were reported form the district. Bathinda recorded 258 farm fires, Ferozepur 242, Barnala 267, Mansa 180, Moga 204, Patiala 114, Muktsar 180, Faridkot 145 and Ludhiana 70 cases.