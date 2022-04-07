Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh not acceptable: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reiterated that Punjab government’s claim over Chandigarh is unacceptable.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government should obey the Supreme Court’s verdict on the SYL issue by providing Haryana’s share in its waters.

Responding to a question over rising fuel prices, Khattar said, “Neither the Centre nor the state government has control over the fuel prices. The government had provided relief to the people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel last year and efforts are being made to cut fuel prices by increasing production of green fuel.

The chief minister also said that the state government has taken strict action against the officials found involved in corruption as 71 FIRs have been registered and 615 people are still in jails in the cases of cheating during exams. “Action has even been taken against IPS and HCS-level officers. There are no lapses in the system, but the government has to ensure that the innocent do not become victims. An apex body against corruption under the chief secretary has been formed and senior officers have been deputed in it. Six more vigilance bureaus will be set up in the state to ensure quick and timely action against corrupts,” he added.

Projects worth ₹317 crore for Kurukshetra

Khattar announced 91 development projects worth ₹317 crore for Kurukshetra district and also inaugurated four projects costing ₹14.30 crore as a part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. He also announced ₹9.50 crore for the development of Pehowa Sarovar, besides a budget of ₹200 crore for Kurukshetra municipality and panchayats.

The CM said that almost all demands of the people’s representatives from Kurukshetra district have been accepted.

In his address during the programme organised to mark the foundation day of the BJP, Khattar said, “The BJP is the biggest political party of the world as it has maximum number of elected representatives.

“By abrogating Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved what Shyama Prasad Mukherjee used to say at the time of Jana Sangh. Even another promise of Ram Temple has been fulfilled as the construction is going on in Ayodhya,” he added.

Out of 17 projects of national highway announced by the government, 11 have been completed and work is going on at a fast pace on the remaining ones, Khattar said.

He also announced that the government will achieve the target of setting up a medical college in every district as four new such institutes have been announced in the budget 2022-23. After the establishment of medical colleges in all districts, there will be 2,900 MBBS seats in the state, he added.