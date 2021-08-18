Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab’s Covid-19 tally surpasses 6-lakh mark

Punjab's infection tally crossed the 6,00,000-mark on Tuesday after the detection of 37 more Covid-19 cases, according to a state government bulletin
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:18 AM IST
With 49 recoveries from the infection, the Covid-19 recovery count reached 5,83,120 in Punjab, according to the bulletin.

Punjab’s infection tally crossed the 6,00,000-mark on Tuesday after the detection of 37 more Covid-19 cases, according to a state government bulletin. The infection count now stands at 6,00,008, it said.

One coronavirus-related fatality reported from Tarn Taran took the toll to 16,345.

The number of active cases dipped to 543 from 557 on Tuesday.

Faridkot reported five cases, followed by four each in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

With 49 recoveries from the infection, the Covid-19 recovery count reached 5,83,120 in Punjab, according to the bulletin. (With PTI inputs)

