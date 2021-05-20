Punjab’s Covid positivity rate hits 5-week low

Punjab is showing signs of recovery from Covid-19 as its positivity rate on Wednesday reached the lowest in the past five weeks at 8.71%, with experts suggesting that the state may well be past its pandemic peak.

The state’s overall positivity rate, the ratio of infected people against the total tests done in a day, had seen a sharp spike since April 13 from 8.4% to 14.2%, the highest so far, on May 12.

The daily addition of cases in the state also came down to 6,407 after the highest single-day addition of 9,100 cases on May 14. With the number of recovered patients remaining higher than the fresh cases for the fifth consecutive day, the state’ active caseload also registered a fall of 12% in the past one week.

The state’s highest tally of fresh cases was 79,963 on May 12, against 70,499 on Wednesday (May 19).

Fall in the number of patients on O2 support

An analysis of the state government’s media bulletin reveals that the number of patients on oxygen support in Punjab has decreased. A fall of 2000 patients in the patients on oxygen support has been witnessed in past one week.

Head of expert group of Covid-19 management in Punjab and former PGIMER director Dr KK Talwar said, “The trend in the past week reflects that the state may have passed its peak. But we should not lower our guard as the virus takes longer time to settle down. The nature of this virus is such that any prediction can go wrong. We should continue with stricter curbs and implementation of Covid protocol in the days to come,” he said.

Deaths remain on higher side

However, the high number of deaths of Covid-19 patients remains a cause of concern. After registering highest ever fatalities (231) on Tuesday, the death toll in the state was 208 on Wednesday. In the past one week, state has recorded 1,414 deaths due to Covid-19.

A senior health department official said most of the deaths were reported in rural areas.

State Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said Mohali, Bathinda, Muktsar, Ferozepur and Mansa districts continue to report high number of deaths.