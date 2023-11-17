Punjab’s dengue count surpasses last year’s mark, DENV 2 prevalent strain

With Punjab’s dengue count surpassing last year’s mark, experts have revealed that the Dengue Virus Type 2, also known as DENV 2, is the most prevalent strain among patients this season.

Punjab reported 36 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its total count to 11, 272. Last year, the state had logged 11,030 cases in all. (HT File)

The state reported 36 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its total count to 11, 272. Last year, the state had logged 11,030 cases in all.

The DENV 2 strain is considered severe as it has a tendency to cause haemorrhagic fever, thus increasing the risk of mortality.

The state has so far recorded 13 deaths this season while the audit of the several suspected dengue deaths is still underway.

The state’s nodal officer for dengue control programme, Dr Arshdeep Kaur said, “After serotyping of positive cases from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, DENV2 has been found to be the most prevalent strain this year. We have already warned our medical specialists about the prevalence of DENV 2 strain and directed them to take extra precautions.”

She further added that DENV2 strain could lead to high fever, vomiting, skin rashes, bleeding from nose, gums, and mouth, and difficulty in breathing.

“We urge people to visit health facilities immediately if they experience warning signs of dengue hemorrhagic fever,” said Dr Arshdeep.

A senior official of the Punjab health department, on the condition of anonymity, said, “There is a rise in dengue cases across the north region. In Punjab, it was the flood that exacerbated the situation. We have — to a large extent — been successful in curtailing the outbreak with special efforts of health minister.”

Hoshiarpur is the worst-hit with 1,361 cases followed by Mohali, Ludhiana and Patiala.

