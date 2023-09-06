28.2% growth in GST revenue in five months: Punjab finance minister Cheema
The Punjab government has seen a 28.2% growth in GST revenue during the first five months of the current fiscal year, compared to the previous year. The total revenue collected from various sources has also increased by 17.49%.
Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has recorded a growth of 28.2% in goods and services tax (GST) revenue during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2023-24 as compared to the last fiscal year.
Cheema said as against the total revenue of ₹6,648.89 crore collected from GST during the April-August period of the financial year 2022-23, ₹8,524.17 crore has been collected during the same period in the current fiscal year. “Additional revenue of ₹1875.28 crore has been collected from GST up to the month of August this fiscal year,” he said in a statement.
Giving details of the revenue collected by the taxation department from various sources, Cheema said the total revenue collected from GST, excise, VAT, CST and PSDT during the FY 2023-24 has registered an increase of 17.49% as compared to last fiscal year.
He said revenue of ₹13,116.36 crore was collected from the above said sources during the first five months of the FY 2022-23, whereas an increase of ₹2293.67 crore has been observed with the collection of ₹15,410.03 crore during the same period in current fiscal year.
The finance and taxation minister said despite recording an increase of over 41% in excise revenue during the FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22 after the implementation of the new excise policy, this growth graph is still touching the heights. During the first five months of the FY 2023-24, the revenue received from excise has reflected an increase of 7.69% compared to the same period of the FY 2022-23. He said ₹3,800.23 crore has been collected in the current fiscal year whereas excise collection for the same period in FY 2022-23 was ₹3,528.92 crore, thereby, registering an increase of ₹271.31 crore.