Punjab’s largest public-sector dialysis facility opens in Bathinda

Social justice and empowerment minister Dr Baljit Kaur on Friday inaugurated Punjab’s largest public-sector kidney dialysis centre in Bathinda.

Located at Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital, the facility was set up with grants under corporate social responsibility (CSR) from a couple of Bathinda-based units and the Red Cross Society.

Kaur said the upgraded facility has now nine machines and patients will be provided free dialysis.

The project was initiated by the Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray, where the health department, Red Cross, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd and Dwaraka Das Mittal Charitable Trust contributed ₹78 lakh for this project.

The centre successfully conducted dry runs for the last few days and dialysis would be done after booking at the hospital.

According to civil surgeon Dr Tejwant Singh Dhillon, the centre has got seven new machines, and the facility will be capable to treat 15 patients in two shifts every day.

“No other public sector hospital has such a dialysis facility in Punjab. Even the government medical colleges have up to four kidney dialysis machines,” he added.

Later, the minister chaired Dheeyan Di Lohri, (Lohri of daughters) at Government Rajindra College in the city where a large gathering celebrated the day with 51 newborn girls.