Punjab's Mohali district achieves 100% first dose vaccination
chandigarh news

Punjab’s Mohali district achieves 100% first dose vaccination

As many as 34% people (2,59,213) have got both doses, as per the data uploaded on CoWin portal and Cova App
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 02:04 AM IST
7,46,119 people were eligible for vaccination in the district and the same number of people have been immunised as of Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Nearly nine months after the vaccination drive against Covid-19 began in Mohali district in January, the district has immunised 100% of the eligible population with at least the first dose.

A government spokesman said 7,46,119 people were eligible for vaccination in the district and the same number of people had been immunised as of Tuesday, while the number of first doses administered had reached 7,73,442 on Thursday, taking the coverage to 103.66%.

As many as 34% people (2,59,213) have got both doses, as per the data uploaded on CoWin portal and Cova App.

“We are proud to have vaccinated 100% of the eligible population of our district and a sizeable population of the tricity as well,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

