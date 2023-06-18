Punjab’s narco smuggler gets 10-year RI in Jammu

Principal sessions judge Udhampur Haq Nawaz Zargar on Saturday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on a Punjab-based narco smuggler.

The narco smuggler was identified as Daljeet Singh, of Sunder Nagar, Kapurthala.

At least 65 kg poppy straw was recovered from his possession by the police during routine checking on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in 2017.

He was ferrying the consignment in plastic bags in a truck bearing (HP69/1858) from Srinagar to Jammu on June 29, 2017.

The court observed that the evidence produced by the prosecution was “clear, cogent, consistent and withstood the legal scrutiny.”

“Moreover, accused has also not been able to extract anything from the prosecution witnesses to brought anything on record which could have the effect of undermining their credibility that squarely meets the requirements of the ingredients of offence as defined under section 8/15NDPS Act for which he has been charged,” observed the court.

Accordingly, a sentence of rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of ₹1lakh was slapped on the convict.

In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year.

