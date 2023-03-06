Punjab’s new mining policy: Regulatory violations to cost mining contractors environmental clearance

In a first, the Punjab government has decided to take environmental clearances for all the mines to be auctioned for digging sand and gravel in its name and transfer it to the contractors operating these mines to keep the monopoly of the mines’ operators under a check. The state’s mining policy which is expected to be launched this month would reflect the policy change.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Punjab gives the environment clearances for operating these mines and in the past the contractors who were allotted the mines in auction used to procure the clearance in their name.

“The step will break monopoly of the contractors as the government can now withdraw the (environment) clearance incase his work comes under question,” said Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who holds the charge as mines and geology minister. He hoped that the policy would be unveiled by the last week of March for the mines to be allotted by April month. In Punjab by estimate, 30% of the total sand and gravel mined is used for domestic purposes and 70% for commercial purposes. There are atleast 250 mines which have been identified and further bifurcated into commercial (100) and public (150) and divided into 100 blocks.

“To further strengthen the role of our government in operating these mines and control prices, we have increased the number of blocks which in the previous government were seven. More blocks mean more contractors, and business going into more hands,” informed Hayer, adding that the price of sand would be ₹5.50 cubic feet.

In the recent past, sand prices have increased manifold leading to people questioning the affordability of building houses. With opening of the public mines, 32 so far, the prices have been streamlined but the impact across the state is not visible as yet. All mines will go under the hammer in next six months as in the past these were allotted during Congress party regime in 2019 for a period of three years which became effective in 2020, and some grace months were given to the contractors when work in the mines came to a standstill at the onset of Coronavirus pandemic.

Of the seven clusters - Ropar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Ludhiana and Nawanshahr the contracts at most of the mines have ended barring a few sites in Ropar, which is the largest among all clusters for being in the foothills and river Sutlej flowing in the area which has numerous tributaries.

The government has already announced to sell sand and gravel through mobile application so that the building material could be ordered digitally for delivery at the users doorsteps.

Labour earnings skyrockets

According to Hayer, daily earnings for labourers working at public mines have crossed ₹1.25 lakh making them earn handsome amount for themselves. Giving example of Mao Sahib sand mine near Phillaur the minister said that this mine has labourers coming from two adjoining villages which means ₹36-37 lakh would be pumped into the local economy every year. It needs mention as per state government’s policy big earth moving machines are not allowed at these mines which pave way for manual work.

