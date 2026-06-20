Punjab’s power generation hit as 6 units of 4 thermal plants develop snags

Amid an already strained power supply owing to sweltering heat and paddy transplantation season, Punjab’s power generation suffered a major setback on Friday as six thermal units across four power plants remained shut due to technical snags. One unit of the Talwandi Sabo Power Limited plant in Mansa was forced out of operation due to a boiler-related glitch. (HT File)

This resulted in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited generating only 3,235 MW power against the total thermal capacity of 5,680 MW — a loss of 1,810 MW of generation capacity.

Compounding the situation, contractual workers, who have been on strike for the past few days for absorption into the PSPCL, have refused to carry out the repair work until their demand is met.

According to available data, PSPCL is already drawing more than 10,000 MW from the northern grid (central pool) as part of arrangements to meet the high summer and paddy season demand. While Punjab’s peak power demand reached 15,800 MW on Friday, the corporation’s own thermal power generation stood at 3,235 MW.

PSPCL officials maintained that adequate arrangements had been made to meet the state’s electricity requirements. Officials said power was being sourced from central generating stations and power exchanges to bridge the shortfall caused by the outages.

According to PSPCL officials, one unit of the Goindwal Sahib Thermal Power Plant in Tarn Tarn remained shut due to a boiler-related problem. At the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant in Ropar, Unit-4 was non-operational following a flame failure incident.

Simultaneously, the Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant in Lehra Mohabbat, Bathinda, reported outages in three of its four operational units. Units 1 and 3 were shut down due to issues in the ash handling system, while Unit 2 was taken off the grid because of clinker formation in the boiler system, according to PSPCL documents.

Similarly, one unit of the Talwandi Sabo Power Limited plant in Mansa was also forced out of operation due to a boiler-related glitch.

“When thermal plants operate continuously at full capacity, boiler-related issues are likely to occur,” said a senior PSPCL official.

Sources said engineering teams were working to rectify the faults and restore the affected units at the earliest. The restoration timeline varies depending on the nature of the technical issues at each plant.

The outages have raised concerns over the reliability of thermal generation during the peak demand season. Thermal plants continue to play a crucial role in Punjab’s power supply mix, particularly during the paddy season, when electricity demand from the agriculture sector rises sharply.

Confirming the development, Punerdeep Singh Brar, director (Generation), PSPCL, said, “One unit of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited plant is likely to become operational within a day or two. Meanwhile, the thermal units of the state-owned thermal plants will be repaired once the employees’ strike is over. The management is in talks with the employees.”