...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab’s Rurka Kalan academy ready for kick-off in Mexico

The lone squad from India to qualify, 10 budding footballers from Jalandhar’s grassroots nursery set to represent the nation at the Street Child World Cup.

Published on: May 02, 2026 12:55 pm IST
By Navrajdeep Singh
Advertisement

Ten teenagers from Rurka Kalan—a Jalandhar village once synonymous with left activism—are swapping local pitches for the global stage. They are set to represent India in the 5th edition of the Street Child World Cup (SCWC) in Mexico from May 5-15.

Aged 14 to 17, these budding footballers are products of the Youth Football Club (YFC) academy at Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district. The squad represents Punjab’s remote corners of Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Attari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Hoshiarpur.

The village’s transition from a hub of political activities, particularly after the decade of militancy, to a football powerhouse is a story of social engineering. The same grassroots mobilisation once used for activism has been redirected into a cooperative sports model, using football to steer youth away from social challenges and toward international opportunities.

Aged 14 to 17, these budding footballers are products of the Youth Football Club (YFC) academy. While they train in Rurka Kalan’s state-of-the-art facilities, the squad represents a scouting map of Punjab’s remote corners, including Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Attari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Hoshiarpur.

Mastering 7-sided game

These youngsters were selected by the club through rigorous trials held in remote areas annually. At present, the academy houses nearly 65 players in its hostels. To ensure they don’t fall behind off the pitch, the YFC management, bolstered by NRI support, covers all educational expenses at government schools in Rurka Kalan and Bundala villages.

Overcoming odds

For these teenagers, the tournament is a life-changing breakaway. Sixteen-year-old Sam Masih from Khemkaran, a three-year veteran, admitted the adrenaline is surging. “The excitement of playing for the nation is at another level, but we are just as thrilled about our first international flight,” he said.

The stakes are equally personal for Silas Sidhu, 16, from Gurdaspur. After losing his father six years ago, football became his anchor. “My mother survives on a widow’s pension,” Sidhu said. “It is a proud moment for her to see me representing the country against giants like Brazil, Hungary, and Egypt.”

Other key squad members include 14-year-old Shamsher Singh from Attari, a school national medallist, and 15-year-old goalkeeper Akash from Hoshiarpur’s football nursery, Panjore.

The roster is completed by Raunik Deharb of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Arshdeep Singh of Rurka Kalan, Sameer of Batala, Rajan Jakhu of Phagwara, Raninder Singh of Muktsar, and Jashanpreet Singh of Raipur Dabba village in SBS Nagar.

Supported by community funding and driven by personal grit, they head to Mexico with one goal: A podium finish.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Navrajdeep Singh

Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

rurka kalan
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Rurka Kalan academy ready for kick-off in Mexico
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Rurka Kalan academy ready for kick-off in Mexico
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.