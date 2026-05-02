Punjab’s Rurka Kalan academy ready for kick-off in Mexico

Ten teenagers from Rurka Kalan—a Jalandhar village once synonymous with left activism—are swapping local pitches for the global stage. They are set to represent India in the 5th edition of the Street Child World Cup (SCWC) in Mexico from May 5-15.

Aged 14 to 17, these budding footballers are products of the Youth Football Club (YFC) academy at Rurka Kalan in Jalandhar district. The squad represents Punjab’s remote corners of Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Attari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Hoshiarpur.

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The village’s transition from a hub of political activities, particularly after the decade of militancy, to a football powerhouse is a story of social engineering. The same grassroots mobilisation once used for activism has been redirected into a cooperative sports model, using football to steer youth away from social challenges and toward international opportunities.

Aged 14 to 17, these budding footballers are products of the Youth Football Club (YFC) academy. While they train in Rurka Kalan’s state-of-the-art facilities, the squad represents a scouting map of Punjab’s remote corners, including Gurdaspur, Muktsar, Attari, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, and Hoshiarpur.

Mastering 7-sided game

These youngsters were selected by the club through rigorous trials held in remote areas annually. At present, the academy houses nearly 65 players in its hostels. To ensure they don’t fall behind off the pitch, the YFC management, bolstered by NRI support, covers all educational expenses at government schools in Rurka Kalan and Bundala villages.

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{{^usCountry}} The SCWC follows a seven-a-side format and traditionally shadows the host nation of the FIFA World Cup. Organised by London-based charity Street Child United (SCU), the event uses sport to tackle the stigma surrounding street-connected children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SCWC follows a seven-a-side format and traditionally shadows the host nation of the FIFA World Cup. Organised by London-based charity Street Child United (SCU), the event uses sport to tackle the stigma surrounding street-connected children. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gurmangal Das Soni, the founder of YFC Rurka Kalan, said this marks the club’s third outing at the tournament. “YFC is the sole Indian club in this edition’s 13-team boys’ category,” Soni said, adding: “We have a strong legacy, having won the 2010 edition in Durban and competed in Doha in 2022.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurmangal Das Soni, the founder of YFC Rurka Kalan, said this marks the club’s third outing at the tournament. “YFC is the sole Indian club in this edition’s 13-team boys’ category,” Soni said, adding: “We have a strong legacy, having won the 2010 edition in Durban and competed in Doha in 2022.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The squad has been sharpening its tactics under former international defender Anwar Ali. Ali, who represented India in the 2011 Asia Cup, believes his squad possesses a unique edge. “These boys have God-gifted talent. Their skills are honed by a team of experts following their selection, and many have been with the club day in and out for the past three years,” Ali said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The squad has been sharpening its tactics under former international defender Anwar Ali. Ali, who represented India in the 2011 Asia Cup, believes his squad possesses a unique edge. “These boys have God-gifted talent. Their skills are honed by a team of experts following their selection, and many have been with the club day in and out for the past three years,” Ali said. {{/usCountry}}

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Overcoming odds

For these teenagers, the tournament is a life-changing breakaway. Sixteen-year-old Sam Masih from Khemkaran, a three-year veteran, admitted the adrenaline is surging. “The excitement of playing for the nation is at another level, but we are just as thrilled about our first international flight,” he said.

The stakes are equally personal for Silas Sidhu, 16, from Gurdaspur. After losing his father six years ago, football became his anchor. “My mother survives on a widow’s pension,” Sidhu said. “It is a proud moment for her to see me representing the country against giants like Brazil, Hungary, and Egypt.”

Other key squad members include 14-year-old Shamsher Singh from Attari, a school national medallist, and 15-year-old goalkeeper Akash from Hoshiarpur’s football nursery, Panjore.

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The roster is completed by Raunik Deharb of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Arshdeep Singh of Rurka Kalan, Sameer of Batala, Rajan Jakhu of Phagwara, Raninder Singh of Muktsar, and Jashanpreet Singh of Raipur Dabba village in SBS Nagar.

Supported by community funding and driven by personal grit, they head to Mexico with one goal: A podium finish.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Navrajdeep Singh ...Read More Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab. Read Less

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