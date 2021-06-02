Punjab’s single-day death toll drops below 100 for first time in a month

Punjab on Tuesday logged 2,184 fresh cases, which took the tally to 5,69,756, while the single-day fatality count was below 100 in the state after more than a month.

The last time the state registered over 100 deaths was on April 29, when it logged 102 fatalities. The number of active cases has dropped to 33,444 from 36,433 on Monday, according to a medical bulletin released by the state government.

With 94 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the state reached 14,649, the bulletin said.

A maximum of 13 deaths were reported from Bathinda, 10 from Sangrur and seven each from Jalandhar and Gurdaspur, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 222 fresh cases, followed by 197 in Mohali, 194 in Fazilka and 179 in Jalandhar, the bulletin said. The state’s positivity rate dropped to 3.69% from 3.93% on Monday.

With 5,039 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,21,663, the bulletin said.

There are 296 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 785 other critical patients and 4,163 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 93,25,491 samples have been collected in the state so far.