Punjab’s Uday Pratap Saharan to lead India in U-19 Asia Cup

Punjab’s Uday Pratap Saharan has been named as the skipper of the India Under-19 squad slated to participate in the ACC Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2023 in UAE starting next month.

Uday Pratap Saharan (HT photo)

Born in Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Uday shifted to Punjab as a 14-year-old with a dream to become a cricketer.

Five years down the line, after representing Punjab in U-14, U-16 and U-19, the middle-order batter Uday added another feather to his cap. India will be playing league-stage matches against Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Nepal on December 8, 10 and 12, respectively.

Uday has been rewarded by the BCCI’s junior committee after he scored an impressive 297 runs in five matches in the Challengers Trophy while captaining India ‘B’ team.

“Scoring in the Challengers Trophy gave me a lot of confidence. Getting to lead the India U-19 team is a great chance to showcase talent. India has had a great winning success rate in the Asia Cup in the past. We have a balanced and formidable team. Scoring lots of runs will be on my mind,” said the 19-year-old cricketer, who is also eyeing a place in the India youth team which will be competing in the U-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa in January 2024.

Son of an Ayurveda doctor who was once a cricketer himself, Uday was encouraged to chase his dream. “Initially, I used to represent Fazilka and then I shifted to Bathinda. The training and the infrastructure Punjab Cricket Association made me grow as a cricketer in recent years. Now is the time to put in all the efforts and do well for the India U-19 team,” added Uday. Right-arm fast-medium bowler Aradhya Shukla from Ludhiana has also been included in the India U-19 team for the Asia Cup.

Aaradhya’s grandfather, Dr Fakirchand Shukla, a former professor from PAU and renowned author, said the entire family has been celebrating since the news of selection came.

“ We have not been able to connect with him since the BCCI announced the names, as he is currently playing in the U-19 Quadrangular Tournament in Vijayawada,” he said.

“Uday has been very consistent playing for the Punjab U-19 team for the last two years. He is very good at building long innings and setting up a solid foundation batting at number 3. He should do well in the Asia Cup and then further cement his place for the U-19 World Cup,” said former India U-19 cricketer Manish Sharma, who nows works as a coach.

India are the defending champions in the Under-19 Asia Cup and also the most successful side in the history of the competition, winning the title eight out of nine times since 1989.

The semi-finals will happen on December 15 and the final is scheduled for December 17.

