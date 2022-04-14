Purab Apartments’ allottees protest back-dated maintenance charges

The allottees of Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 are up in arms against the decision of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to levy maintenance charges retrospectively from 2016.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through a public notice in the last week of March, GMADA had announced elections of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) for the apartments and sought objections.

In the notice, GMADA stated that allottees will have to pay arrears of maintenance charges to the newly formed RWA since 2016, which will come to around ₹5 lakh for a three-bedroom flat.

SK Loona, president, Purab Premium Apartment Allottees’ Association, said, “Why should we pay the arrears when the project is still incomplete? There are glaring defects in the construction, which GMADA could not get rectified till date. Due to heavy seepages, GMADA has even not been able to hand over the possession of the underground car parking.”

He said construction was still incomplete six years after offer of possession. “During all these years, allottees have been protesting against GMADA’s illegitimate demand for payment of incorrectly worked-out maintenance charges, which include the basement car parking, even though its possession has not been handed over till date. Several representations have been sent to the authorities and the previous government,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2017, GMADA had constructed 1,620 premium apartments of 3 types (Type-1, Type-2 and Type 3) in Sector 88. The project comprises 27 towers of 60 flats each. Out of the 1,620 flats, 954 have already been allotted and 590 allottees have taken possession of these units, while the rest have either been surrendered or unsold. Around 700 flats have been falling into disrepair due to non-occupation and use.