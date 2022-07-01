Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PU’s status: Haryana speaker opposes resolution by Punjab Vidhan Sabha
chandigarh news

PU’s status: Haryana speaker opposes resolution by Punjab Vidhan Sabha

The resolution said any decision to change PU’s character would not be acceptable to the people of Punjab and, therefore, any proposal in this regard should be dropped with immediate effect
Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has opposed the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday slamming the Centre’s move to grant central status to PU. (HT file photo)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has opposed the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday slamming the Centre’s move to grant central status to Panjab University (PU).

The resolution said any decision to change PU’s character would not be acceptable to the people of Punjab and, therefore, any proposal in this regard should be dropped with immediate effect.

Gupta said that earlier, there was equal representation of Punjab and Haryana in the university. “But with time, Haryana was parted away. For the past one year, we are trying to pay equal expenses as Punjab and even moved high court as well.”

“Currently, students from Haryana are catered in the All-India quota, which is 15%, whereas those from Punjab and Chandigarh are in the 85% bracket. We want PU to be made a central university, so that students from Haryana do not suffer,” he added.

All MLAs, except those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), supported the resolution. The resolution was moved by Punjab higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who claimed that Punjab was being robbed of its rights by the Centre.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP