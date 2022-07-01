PU’s status: Haryana speaker opposes resolution by Punjab Vidhan Sabha
Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has opposed the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday slamming the Centre’s move to grant central status to Panjab University (PU).
The resolution said any decision to change PU’s character would not be acceptable to the people of Punjab and, therefore, any proposal in this regard should be dropped with immediate effect.
Gupta said that earlier, there was equal representation of Punjab and Haryana in the university. “But with time, Haryana was parted away. For the past one year, we are trying to pay equal expenses as Punjab and even moved high court as well.”
“Currently, students from Haryana are catered in the All-India quota, which is 15%, whereas those from Punjab and Chandigarh are in the 85% bracket. We want PU to be made a central university, so that students from Haryana do not suffer,” he added.
All MLAs, except those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), supported the resolution. The resolution was moved by Punjab higher education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, who claimed that Punjab was being robbed of its rights by the Centre.
