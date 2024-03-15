 PUSA writes to V-C over fee concession for PU staff wards - Hindustan Times
PUSA writes to V-C over fee concession for PU staff wards

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 15, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Chandigarh Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) has written to vice-chancellor (V-C) Renu Vig regarding the tuition fees concession for wards of PU staff studying in Ankur School on the campus.

Ankur school came into existence from the student aid fund and was availing rent-free accommodation upon the understanding that the wards of PU employees get admission on priority with a 50% fees concession, said the letter. (HT FIle)

PUSA president Honey Thakur in his letter mentioned that revision in pay scales had caused the gross salaries of employees to increase above 7.2 lakh, the threshold for concession eligibility. Therefore, the salary limit should also be revised accordingly.

The school came into existence from the student aid fund and was availing rent-free accommodation upon the understanding that the wards of PU employees get admission on priority with a 50% fees concession, said the letter.

While principal Parminder Duggal was unavailable for a comment, school officials said a decision was taken in 2018 to comply with the 7.2 lakh limit for students enrolled after 2018. Meetings have also been held with Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) to ascertain an overall income limit regardless of when the student was enrolled, cited officials.

