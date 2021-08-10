Senate polls: It’s time for PU teachers to vote

The two constituencies of teachers of Panjab University (PU) campus will go to polls on Tuesday for the election of four members to the PU senate.

The election cell of PU on Monday issued a notice asking voters to ensure that all Covid-19 protocols were followed at polling booths. The notice also stated that “voters from the professor’s constituency may enter the venue (university auditorium) from UBS side while the voters from the associate/assistant professors’ constituency may enter the venue from the department of laws side.”

Polling will be held from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 5pm at the following centres: PU auditorium; regional centres in Ludhiana and Sri Muktsar Sahib; PU rural centre, Kauni, Sri Muktsar Sahib; and SS Giri PU Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur.

Of the six candidates who were in fray from the constituency of professors, Sukesh Sharma withdrew his candidature on Monday. Two members will be elected from the professors’ constituency. Two will be elected from the constituency of associate/assistant professors of PU teaching departments, from which seven candidates are in fray. The professors’ constituency has 279 voters while the constituency of associate/assistant professors has 439 voters.

A multi-cornered contest is expected in both the constituencies with candidates from Goyal group, BJP group and several independent candidates in fray. The campaigning was in a full swing on campus on Monday, with candidates visiting different departments to approach voters.

After this, the registered graduates’ constituency, which is the largest with 3,61,869 voters, will go to polls on August 18, along with the constituencies of heads and associate/assistant professors of affiliated arts colleges. Voting for the constituency of faculties will be held last on August 23.