Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Put paddy procurement process back on track, Punjab CM Channi tells agencies
chandigarh news

Put paddy procurement process back on track, Punjab CM Channi tells agencies

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi told agencies concerned to take necessary steps to put paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of the state
CM Channi has also directed Punjab mandi board to ensure that arhtiyas take immediate steps to dry paddy, wherever it had gained moisture, in order to facilitate its early purchase. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:41 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday directed the procurement agencies to immediately take all necessary steps to put the paddy procurement process back on track after heavy rains lashed parts of the state over the past two days.

Acting on the directions of the chief minister, a meeting of the heads of all procurement agencies, FCI and mandi board was convened on Monday by the secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh. Officials took stock of the situation arising out of the heavy downpour and its effect on the paddy crop lying in mandis.

The secretary, mandi board, Ravi Bhagat said necessary arrangements had been made in all mandis and paddy stock had been covered with tarpaulins. Waterlogging was reported in a few low-lying mandis in Sangrur and Patiala where motors had been pressed into action to drain out the water, he said. Meanwhile, the mandi board was also directed to ensure that arhtiyas should take immediate steps to dry paddy, wherever it had gained moisture, in order to facilitate its early purchase.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP