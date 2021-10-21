PUTA elections: Campaigning begins with department visits, in-person meets this year

After remaining a low-key affair last year due to the pandemic, the campaigning for the upcoming elections of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has started with full fervour this year.

With the improved Covid situation this year, candidates have started visiting departments and conducting door-to-door meets on campus to reach out to the voters. Last year, instead of gatherings and visiting departments, the use of online platforms to reach out to the teaching community was preferred.

The election for the office-bearers of PU’s teaching body is scheduled on October 28. The final list of candidates has already been released by the returning officer. Two candidates are running for the post of president this time. Incumbent president of PUTA Mritunjay Kumar, who is contesting again for the post, said, “Campaigning is being done in a more traditional way this time as compared to last year when campaigning was pushed to social media.”

“Through campaigning we come to know what teachers want, it is good that we should meet, discuss and understand their concerns. However, safety norms are being followed,” he said.

Also, last year the polling was held at two different venues with staggered timings as a precautionary measure. “People are coming out now, candidates are visiting departments and in-person meetings are also taking place with Covid protocols in place,” said Manu Sharma, who is also contesting for the post of president.

Over 600 teachers are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections of PUTA with teachers of PU’s dental institute participating after two years of boycott. The Mritunjay-Naura group had managed a clean sweep against the rival Khalid group in last year’s polls.