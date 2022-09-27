PUTA presses for varsity to retain all relieved teachers

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), in its executive meeting, echoed a unanimous sentiment saying all teachers relieved by the varsity in view of a recent high court order should be retained to avoid any impact on the academics and research.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teacher’s body also resolved that every possible help be extended to such teachers at all levels during its Friday meeting.

PUTA said the retirements were bound to have a serious impact on the ongoing academic and research programs of the varsity, particularly in the wake of impending assessment for NAAC accreditation.

“The University, already reeling under faculty crunch, due to lack of any appointment against the vacant teaching posts on a regular basis since 2016, can ill afford the vacuum created by the sudden exit of such a large number of senior faculty members,” the statement said.

The teachers’ body has resolved that in case the affected teacher(s) choose to apply for re-employment as per the existing University rules, the chairperson(s)/JAACs of department concerned be requested to process their cases on a priority basis in order to manage the crisis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Once the recommendations of JAAC along with active academic report of the concerned teacher is forwarded by the department, the Vice Chancellor is requested to clear all these cases in a timely and uniform manner, as per the past practice, in order to the cope up with current academic exigency,” PUTA said.

The Punjab and Haryana high court vacated its 2016 stay order allowing five-year extension in retirement age to PU faculty. Hours after order, the varsity on Thursday relieved 58 faculty members.

After relieving 58 teachers, PU’s regular faculty strength has come down to around 580, adversely affecting the student-teacher ratio. The shortfall of teachers, which was primarily in assistant and associate professors’ categories, is expected to affect professors as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}