PUTA to hold general body meeting in July

The general body meeting (GBM) of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will be held in the second week of July, as per a decision taken by the PUTA executive on Friday.

PUTA said an emergent meeting of its executive was held on Friday regarding their persistent efforts to achieve parity in pay scales and service conditions with the college teachers in Chandigarh, as notified by Union ministry of home affairs vide gazette notification of March 29, 2022.

During the meeting, PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar apprised the members of PUTA’s efforts in this regard.

The teachers’ body said PUTA’s coordination committee met and resolved that the matter needed to be discussed with the vice-chancellor. But they had not received any appointment till date.

“PUTA executive also expressed concern over the irresponsible statements/activities being made by a group of teachers, who bypassing the elected body of teachers, in an unconstitutional manner, have been raking controversies on this very important issue, which can actually cause irreparable damage to the concerted, persistent and well-planned efforts of the PUTA team, ultimately affecting the interest of the whole teaching community at Panjab University,” the teaching body stated.

NAAC accreditation

The PUTA executive members discussed in detail the implications of the delay in compiling the self-study-report for NAAC accreditation for the university. “Such a development is most unfortunate especially at a time when Panjab University is slipping down in various rankings across the country. It was resolved to discuss the matter at the forthcoming GBM, especially the bottlenecks suffered by our teachers undertaking prestigious research projects and seek the inputs from colleagues, so that the university’s reputation can be saved from further damage,” PUTA stated.