PUTA writes to chancellor, rakes up corruption allegations

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has written to vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is the chancellor of the university, seeking an independent inquiry into “malpractice and corruption” at the varsity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teachers’ body in its letter to the chancellor has requested an independent inquiry into allegations of arbitrary appointments on key positions and promotion of gift culture, saying they were damaging the reputation of the varsity.

Referring to corruption allegations levelled against a junior engineer (JE) in August, the teachers’ association said, “In the case, a junior engineer(JE) hired on contract basis in the executive engineers’ office allegedly took money from a helper in exchange for a job. The matter assumed such a serious stature that a police complaint had to be filed against the JE, bringing shame to the University.”

“Reportedly, malpractices such as illegal admissions to different courses, undue favours in examinations, award of different contracts, in lieu of cash or kind has become the norm in the university, making this prestigious institution a laughing stock. The matter requires a thorough investigation,” PUTA has alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teachers’ body had even raised the issue of alleged violation of the university calendar for handling unfair means cases (UMC). The matter came to light after the additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, a PU senator, wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking clarification in the case. Moreover, PUTA has also mentioned illegalities allegedly committed in the construction of the multi-purpose hall in the university.